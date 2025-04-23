Master P Says He’s Attending This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Master P says that he is set to attend this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The rapper and former WCW celebrity announced on Twitter that he will attend this week’s show, writing:

“Tomorrow night @aew is in New Orleans, and I’ll be in the house for all the action Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite comes to @LakefrontArena, home of #NOLAsTeam and @PrivateersHoops”

Master P and the No Limit Soldiers appeared in WCW in 1999 in a famous (or infamous) feud with Curt Hennig and the West Texas Rednecks.