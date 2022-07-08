wrestling / News

Matches Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has announced four matches for next week’s episode, including Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green and more. The following matches were announced for next week on tonight’s show:

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More
* Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger
* Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

Impact airs next Thursday on AXS TV.

