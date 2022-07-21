wrestling / News
Matches & Rap Battle Set For AEW Rampage This Week
July 20, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup, including a rap battle, for Friday’s episode of Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. The company announced the following updated card for the show, which airs on TNT on Friday:
* Rap Battle: Austin Gunn vs. Max Caster
* Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels
* Lee Moriaty vs. Dante Martin
* Hangman Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hater vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over