Matches & Rap Battle Set For AEW Rampage This Week

AEW has an updated lineup, including a rap battle, for Friday’s episode of Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. The company announced the following updated card for the show, which airs on TNT on Friday:

* Rap Battle: Austin Gunn vs. Max Caster

* Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels

* Lee Moriaty vs. Dante Martin

* Hangman Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hater vs. TBA