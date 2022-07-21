wrestling / News

Matches & Rap Battle Set For AEW Rampage This Week

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup, including a rap battle, for Friday’s episode of Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. The company announced the following updated card for the show, which airs on TNT on Friday:

* Rap Battle: Austin Gunn vs. Max Caster
* Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels
* Lee Moriaty vs. Dante Martin
* Hangman Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hater vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading