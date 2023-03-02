Matt Cardona On WWE Trademarking Zack Ryder, Who Would Be a Good ‘Fake’ Zack Ryder

WWE recently re-applied for the name Zack Ryder, and Matt Cardona weighed in on the situation. As reported yesterday, WWE filed an application for the trademark. Cardona was asked about the situation and you can see some highlights below:

On the status of the Zack Ryder trademark: “Rest in peace, Zack Ryder… WWE let the trademark lapse. I applied for it. I wasn’t going to be Zack Ryder, but I was going to use it. I wanted to do Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder a cinematic match, or do a two pack in my Major Bendies line, Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder.”

On WWE contacting him over it: “I knew there was a chance WWE would do something about it. They contacted my lawyer Mr Michael Dawkins, and then I I backed up. I’m not fighting WWE over that. And then I just saw that they reapplied for the trademark. So I don’t know what’s going on.”

On who his choice for a ‘fake Zack Ryder’ would be: “You know, I just tweeted this out, you know, is there is going to be a ‘Fake Zack Ryder,’ Look, I’m kidding, right? There’s not gonna be a fake Zack Ryder like the Diesel and Razor. But who from NXT is gonna be the fake Zack Ryder? I mean, Robbie E, Robert Stone has been the fake Zack Ryder before in TNA.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AdFreeShows with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.