wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks for Zack Ryder, Drew McIntyre, & More
– PWInsider reprots that WWE applied for new trademarks on ring names for former and current talents. They included the following:
* Ezekiel Jackson
* Zack Ryder
* Dolph Ziggler
* Drew McIntyre
The trademarks were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under the following category:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
As noted, Matt Cardona recently revealed on social media that he attempted to obtain the trademark on his old ring name after WWE let it expire, but he let it go after WWE responded to his attempt.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Will Be The Face of New Cannabis Line For Erectile Dysfunction
- Mark Henry Says CM Punk Is Not A Cancer, Says He’s A Teacher and Supporter
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week