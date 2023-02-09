– As previously reported, wrestler Matt Cardona revealed in a Twitter exchange with upcoming GCW opponent Nick Wayne that his attempt to get the Zack Ryder trademark was “denied.” During a recent interview with Jason Powell on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast, Cardona discussed his attempt to obtain the trademark, and how he views “Zack Ryder” as “dead” now. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cardona on his attempt to land the Zack Ryder trademark: “[WWE did let the ‘Zack Ryder’ trademark] lapse. I applied for it knowing there was a chance they could fight it, and they have, so that’s it. I’m letting it go. It would have been cool to do a cinematic ‘Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder’ match. It’s not going to happen. I’m not going to fight because, at the end of the day, it’s their intellectual property. They would win if we ever went to court over it. I tried. They fought it, so that’s it. I’m backing down.”

On Zack Ryder being dead: “Zack Ryder is dead, in my opinion. It’s all Matt Cardona, but I did want [to own the intellectual property of ‘Zack Ryder’], for instance, to do that ‘Matt Cardona vs. Zack Ryder’ cinematic match. For instance, I have my own toy company, Major Bendies; it would have been cool to make a Zack Ryder vs. Matt Cardona two-pack, and stuff like that. Moreso [Cardona wanted the trademark for purposes of ] merchandise [as opposed to] participating in matches as Zack Ryder. It’s over. It’s dead. It was great. I’m grateful for that time, but it’s done.”

Cardona will challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend at NWA ‘Nuff said on pay-per-view. The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa, Florida.

Listen to “02/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 244): Matt Cardona on the NWA Nuff Said PPV and much more” on Spreaker.