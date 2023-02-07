wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
Cardona wrote, “Nah. I tried getting that trademark. Got denied. You’re fighting The Indy God…The Deathmatch King…The King of the Sea…MATT CARDONA!!!” You can view that exchange below.
GCW Middle of the Night will stream live on FITE+ at 8:00 pm EST.
Oh shit, Zack Ryder! https://t.co/Gf20sWoZmT
— Nick Wayne (@thenickwayne) February 7, 2023
Nah. I tried getting that trademark. Got denied.
You’re fighting The Indy God…The Deathmatch King…The King of the Sea…
MATT CARDONA!!! https://t.co/oQXnkIZBZM
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
- Bruce Prichard On Whether WWE Had Interest In Lex Luger In 1988, John Studd Retiring
- Tony Schiavone Enjoyed Sami Zayn’s Turn At Royal Rumble, Felt Segment Went Too Long
- Samu Explains Why Bloodline Acknowledgement Segment Didn’t Happen on Raw XXX