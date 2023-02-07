– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”

Cardona wrote, “Nah. I tried getting that trademark. Got denied. You’re fighting The Indy God…The Deathmatch King…The King of the Sea…MATT CARDONA!!!” You can view that exchange below.

GCW Middle of the Night will stream live on FITE+ at 8:00 pm EST.