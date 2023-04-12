– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), AEW star Matt Hardy discussed AEW making its London, UK debut at Wembley Stadium for this year’s All In. Speaking to co-host Jon Alba, Matt Hardy said he could see the event bringing in 50,000 to 60,000 fans due to the demand for AEW in the UK.

Matt Hardy stated, “There is a lot of demand for AEW over there. I think if you come over there with some badass blockbuster event, I think it would do really, really well.”

Additionally, Hardy teased a potential return of “Broken” Matt Hardy. He stated, “Especially once [Ethan Page] started taking things out on Private Party, he kind of broke me. I definitely felt a little broken inside.” After decades of wear and tear and his body not being what it used to be, Matt Hardy said how he is now in reality a version of “Broken Matt Hardy.”

AEW All In 2023 will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 27. Tickets go on sale for the London event on May 5.