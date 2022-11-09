Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Jarrett Brings a Ton of Experience to AEW

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW talent Matt Hardy discussed Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW and becoming the company’s new director of business development. Matt Hardy said the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think he brings a ton of experience. He has worked so much on the business side of pro wrestling. … He is so gifted with all this great experience and all this stuff with TNA and Impact that he did. So, I mean, there are a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities that Jeff Jarrett has that can help continue to grow AEW as a brand.”

Jarrett debuted on last week’s AEW Dynamite, joining Jay Lethal’s group and hit Darby Allin with a guitar.