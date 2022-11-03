UPDATED: Jeff Jarrett Signs With AEW, Comments on Signing

UPDATED: Jeff Jarrett has taken to social media to comment on his signing with AEW. Jarrett posted to Twitter to share Tony Khan’s announcement of his casting, writing:

“Really looking forward to things to come — both in front of [guitar] and behind the [camera] camera…”

ORIGINAL: Following his debut at AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett is All Elite. Tony Khan announced after tonight’s Dynamite that Jarrett has signed with the company and will be their Director of Business Development.

Khan wrote:

“Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite!”

Jarrett made his debut on Dynamite, laying out Darby Allin and allying with Jay Lethal’s stable.