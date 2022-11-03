Jeff Jarrett Makes AEW Debut, Lays Out Darby Allin

Jeff Jarrett has arrived in AEW, making his debut on tonight’s Dynamite and laying out Darby Allin. Wednesday night’s show saw Jarrett come out after Jay Lethal defeated Allin and and lay out Allin with a guitar before cutting a promo aligning with Lethal and company.

Jarrett referred to himself as “The Last Outlaw” and talked about how Allin’s “worship” of Sting was his biggest weakness, as well as how the fanbase is insane, rabid, and delusional.