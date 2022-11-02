Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I literally pulled into my driveway, jetted into the room, and cracked open a bottle of Jack, making me five minutes late instead of four, so let’s get to it! Priorities, PEOPLE!!!



Match 1: Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal

Darby and Lethal are on the apron of the ring, and Jay Lethal just Germans that kid like nothin.

We come back from PIP and Lethal has Darby up for a back suplex, only for Darby to tug on the nose and drop to his feet. He hits the ropes, coffin splash (which is, apparently, a horizontal version of a coffin splash) off the ropes, tries for another drop but gets some knees to his back. Lethal hooks the head, lifts the leg and flips Darby into a face plant. Lethal tries for a Lethal Injection, but Darby catches him in the air and locks in a sleeper hold. Lethal reaches for the ropes, but they are center-ring. Darby releases the choke in the corner, flies over the head and hits a stunner. Dary to the corner, holding his abs. Lethal rolls to the outside. The big Indian dude is nearby. Darby hits the ropes and suicide dives INTO Singh (thanks, Tazz), and bounces right the fuck off. The ref decides to kick Sonjay and Singh out to the back. Lethal stands in the ring, Darby struggles to stand by the apron.

We see a dude in a Sting jacket and mask attack Darby with a bat, hitting him in the gut and rolling him into the ring. Lethal Injection to Darby, and Lethal gets the pin for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Jay Lethal

Considering I was late to the party, I can’t properly rate this. I can only hope Darby is ok after that guitar shot.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: NR

“Sting” enters the ring, circles Darby, looks over at Lethal and Dutt and Singh, who are back, and they all hug.

It’s…Cole Carter from The Factory.

And the crowd goes…..mild.

The real Sting is back! His music hits, and Sting takes his time as Lethal and Co stand at the bottom of the ramp.

In the ring, Jeff Jarrett walks in with a guitar. He turns Darby and clocks him over the head with a guitar! The crowd is much more excited about this as Dutt, Lethal, Singh, and Carter re-enter the ring with laughter.

Jarrett tells Darby that he just got a lesson from the last outlaw. Whatever Darby worship becomes your weakness. Look at that pool of blood. Wanna worship Sting? He is Darby’s biggest weakness. Darby is drippin from the head.

JJ has a message for the roster, for Schiavone, and for the camera man who is apparently chuckling. But most importantly, to the insane, rabid, delusional fanbase. The Jarrett name has been around since 76. He is a 2 time HOFer, a 12 time champion, and from Day One, he has…

I dunno, I tuned out when he said the word Impact.

I come back to JJ calling us slapnuts.

AMBROSE is backstage. He cant get enough of the electricity. This is just another night for him, but for Mr. Lee Moriarity, this is the biggest night of his career. He need only rely on his skills, of which there re many. Lee feels snubbed? BCC did not stub him, they just decided that Lee just isn’t quite violent enough. They wont leave him in the cold, though, because they are teachers. He will pain Lee tonight. He will force him to dig down deep into his guts where bad intentions lie. There is only one way out, through Ambrose. So if he has any anger or angst or revenge boiling deep down, now is the time to bring it to the surface. Ambrose wants him to be mean and nasty and violence; he aint got time for anything else.

Video of Bucks and Omega winning the trios title, then being edited and replaced in a shoddy video editor program by Death Triangle winning.



Match 2: Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarity

Ethan Page is on commentary. Lee does some mat work locking the head and rolling Moxley onto his back. Moxley kicks Lee in the thigh, Lee returns, they go back and forth with the kicks till Moxley punches Lee directly in the face. Jon corners Lee and mounts for some punches. Jon bites the forehead then hooks the head and throws Lee over his head to the mat for a cover. 1..2…NO!!!! Jon from behind, gets backed to the ropes. Ref breaks it. Lee with an elbow to the face, some more forearms, then a kick to the leg, chop to Moxley. Lee to the corner to gloat, rushes the opposite with an uppercut to Jon. Whip to the conrer, another uppercut to Moxley. Lee with another whip, reversed, Jon hits a clothesline in the corner, whips into the corner, Jon goes for a shoulder, but Lee side-steps and he posts!

We back, and Lee sends Lee flying with a high drop. Lee is back up, right hand, some from Jon, back and forth, whip to the corner, kick from Lee, Lee to the apron, springboard clothesline to Jon. Hooks the head, suplex and a bridge for 1..2…NO!!!! Lee mounts, hits some rights, favors his right hand, stands above Jon. He locks the fingers and looks to stomp Jon’s head i. Lee stomps, again, again, Jon to his knees. They go head to head.

Some shit is going down in the crowd, as it looks like a small group of men are being escorted out.

HUGE LARIAT from Moxley!

We are informed Lamar Jackson is in the crowd, and that’s why the crowd was lit. Jon stomps Lee in the face, double underhooks, lifts, but Lee with a kick to the arm. He hammer locks, but Jon spins him and hits a cutter! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Moxley slaps the shit out of Lee’s ear. A few slaps but Lee is here to return some! High knee to Jon. Saito Suplex! Moxley is right back up! He captures Lee, hits a German, Lee pops up, locks up from behind, but Lee with a snapmare, tries for an arm bar, but Lee rolls through and locks in the Border Ciy Stretch! Lee releases and elbows the bak of the head of Jon a few times, then locks in the hold again.

Moxley cradles into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Elbows to the chest of Lee!! Over and over and over and over!!! ARM BAR!!!!! Lee taps!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

A hell of a fight from Lee, lookin good in several moments, but never better than Moxley. A nice sprint, though.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:07

Page is pissed. He leaves commentary, runs dow nth ramp, enters the ring, and hits a huge boot to Jon Moxley!

Page stands tall as Stokely stares down Jon in the middle of the ring.

EARLIER TONIGHT, Renee was supposed to sit down with Saraya and Britt, but Britt has decided she didn’t need to be there, so they’ll do this without her. Saraya says she knows what it takes to be a star. Britt doesn’t care about anything but herself. Not the division, not the girls. Paige has been wrestling for 17 years. Britt should be lucky to even have this interview.

Renee officially welcomes her back. Why now? Why AEW?

Saraya calls AEW the rebel company, said she wanted to be a part of it because of that, so when the time was right, and the division could use some help, she felt she could give more to it.

Where does she stand medically, asks Renee.

Saraya is hesitant to answer. She says she will save this for next week. There is one more doctor that she wants to consult.

BACKSTAGE, Regal is with Schiavone! He brings up Jon vs MJF.

Regal says last week showed him that MJF has all the potential in the world, but still has a ways to go before becoming a true villain. At Full Gear, he will face a real demon in Jon Moxley.

THE ACCLAIMED are here! Caster spits some lines then Bowens makes mention of Daddy Ass’s hands, which were injured by Swerve, and now he cant scissor. Bowens says this has taken over the world, and scissors the camera man. We get a gift for Billy Gunn, though.

It’s the brand new foam scissors fingers! Bowens puts them on Daddy Ass, and they both scissor.

Max says there are a lot of great signs and shirts in the crowd, all to celebrate Daddy Ass. It really is true…AEW now stands for Acclaimed Every Wednesday. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED says Bowens…and everyone loves Daddy Ass. So who brought gifts for Daddy? Who in the crowd wants to give him a gift? He sends Max to go get a gift.

Max heads to the apron, makes some mention of signs in the crowd, grabs a pair of scissors from a kid, then scissors him and heads to the ring with the scissors. He hands them over to Daddy.

Bowens says they are not done…he’s been in the business for over thirty years and accomplished a lot. He is an 11 time Tag Team Champ, a 2 time tag team of the year, and in 2006, he was voted a port of the worst segment of all time. lol. He is a HOFer, a stand up guy and…..

They reveal a trophy that says WORLD’S GREATEST DAD(with dy added in pink marker)

Bowens says he had so much planned, with people from his past, but some were kind of upset he didnt go to the reunion, but he has been a mentor, a father figure, and has meant the world, so their final gift is…

A Certificate of Adoption. All he’s gotta do is sign it.

Here come Colton and Austin, looking like a couple more than siblings.

Well they got him a gift, anyway. It’s Morrissey with a big boot to Billy Gunn. The Gunns run down to beat down The Acclaimed.

FTR is here! They head down to the ring, so The Firm leave quickly. FTR grab the tag team titles and hand them over slowly to The Acclaimed.

Britt is backstage with Tony. She welcomes us to Tony, her interviewer, and to her interview. She will not jump because Renee and Saraya say so. She has been a victim of conspiracy for too long. Jamie just wants to wrestle. Britt also wants to wrestle. So find them a tag team for Friday. K? K.

Jericho is up next!