Matt Hardy Thinks a Last Match Between The Hardys and Edge & Christian Would be a ‘Magical Moment’

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm at Starrcast V, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed wanting one last match between The Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on if the stars could align for a last match between The Hardys and Edge & Christian: “You hear this all the time, but people say if the stars and planets align, you know, my brother comes back, everything’s good, I hear people say all the time, oh my god, we’d love to see Edge come and do one last Hardys vs. Edge and Christian. That would be a pretty magical moment.”

On The Hardy’s biggest moment as a tag team: “I mean I feel like our biggest moment out of the first decade is probably gonna be winning the tag team titles because that was our initial goal. If we did that, we did everything we ever wanted to do. But fortunately, we did that exponentially. We did it many, many times in many, many different promotions, which is very cool. So that was a big moment there.”