Matt Jackson Makes WWE Reference While Dissing Chris Jericho on Dynamite

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Young Bucks AEW Revolution

The Young Bucks taunted MJF and Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite ahead of their match at AEW Revolution, which included a WWE reference in a shot at Jericho. Tonight’s episode saw Nick and Matt Jackson appear during the Inner Circle’s press conference and take shots at them, with Matt Jackson making the joke at Jericho’s expense.

Matt said, “Chris, let’s be honest man. What would you be doing if there was no AEW? Oh, I know. You’d probably be jerking the curtain tonight at the Performance Center.”

You can see the clip below:

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jeremy Thomas

