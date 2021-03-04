wrestling / News
Matt Jackson Makes WWE Reference While Dissing Chris Jericho on Dynamite
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
The Young Bucks taunted MJF and Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite ahead of their match at AEW Revolution, which included a WWE reference in a shot at Jericho. Tonight’s episode saw Nick and Matt Jackson appear during the Inner Circle’s press conference and take shots at them, with Matt Jackson making the joke at Jericho’s expense.
Matt said, “Chris, let’s be honest man. What would you be doing if there was no AEW? Oh, I know. You’d probably be jerking the curtain tonight at the Performance Center.”
You can see the clip below:
@WrestlingInc 😂 pic.twitter.com/NkXMS9rFSz
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) March 4, 2021
