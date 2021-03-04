Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Ed. Note: Hey folks! Jeremy here once again. I hope everyone enjoys tonight’s episode of Dynamite, which should be a fun go-home show for Revolution this weekend. Don’t forget, Andy Perez and Tony Acero will be live immediately after the show with their review and analysis of the episode. You can see it below:

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

Jim Ross welcomes us to Wednesday night, and we’re starting off hot with Cody Rhodes and Shaq!



Match 1: Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs Shaq and Jade Cargill

Cody and Shaq stare each other down a bit then circle the ring. Shaq looks huge. We get a lockup, then Cody works the arm, but Shaq shoves him away like nothing. Cody works Shaq in the corner with a chop. Shaq reverses and hits a chop of his own! He clubs the back of Cody. Back body drop from Shaq!!! Another chop to Cody! Knee from Shaq in the corner. ANOTHER CHOP!!! Jade tags herself in! Looks like we’re doin the intergender rules, as Red Velvet enters automatically. Jade kicks Red in the gut, whips her to the corner, Red flies, hits the ropes, firemans from Jade. Elbows from Red. Red locks up from behind, hits the ropes and Jade knocks her on her ass. She misses a right in the corner, another, Red kicks, spinning heel kick. Punch right from Jade, then sends Red into the corner and chokes her in the corner.

Jade flexes then kicks Red in the corner. Whip to the opposite corner, Red bounces off hard. Red kicks out of the corner. Red to the top rope. Crossbody but Jade rolls through and picks Red up! Fallaway Slam! Kipup. Jade shoves Cody in the face so he runs into the ring and knees Shaq off the apron.

FROM BEHIND, Austin Gunn smacks Shaq across the back with a chair! Shaq no sells and grabs Austin, then Billy, then QT, all like nothing! Shaq chant as Red FLIES OFF THE TOP ROPE WITH A MOONSAULT ONTO CODY AND JADE!!!! Nice.

Back ni the ring, Red hits. Right hand. Another right. Whip to the ropes is reversed, Jade kicks, shoots the legs. Arn is on the apron. Jade with a Figure Four! RED REVERSES! Jade turns it back around. Jade up for some more gloating. She grabs Red, Red hits a right hand, left, Jade sweeps the leg. Jade leaves the ring. She looks under the apron! Jade with a table! She sets it up on the outside while everyone watches in shock. Red leaves the ring. Attacks the back, slams her face into the table. Red sends Jade back in the ring and drags the table away from the ring. Red grabs another table! She sets that one up next to the original. Red on the apron. Right from Jade. Jade tries to knock Red into the table, but Red enters and spins with a kick!

Tag to Cody! Shaq gets the tag! He flexes and asks for a test of strength. Cody is down, but Shaq fakes him out. Another attempt. Kick from Shaq. Shaq hits a knee lift, locks the head, smokes the turkey! Powerbomb!!! Uppercut from Cody! Shaq hits the ropes. Cody slams him!! CODY BODY SLAMMED SHAQ! Tag to Red. Red in. Right hand from Jade. Right from Jade. Red chops. A chop from jade. Right hands from Red. Shaq is on the apron, right where the tables are. Jade hits a kick, Red screams, Ref gets shaq back towards the apron. Spinebuster from Jade! Jade covers. 1..2..NO!!! Cody stops the pin! Shaq misses a right, cody hits the ropes and crossbodies Shaq INTO THE TABLES!!!

It was pretty, admittedly.

Jade is shocked. She turns. SPEAR! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!! Red goes to Arn, asks for help, he coaches her to keep going!

Red grabs the head, sets up on the shoulders, Jade reveres, Red lands on her feet, Jade blocks a right, turns Red, Glam Slam! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Shaq and Jade Cargill

First, I want to say that this was far better than it had any right to be. Neither Shaq or Jade had any skillset that I was ready or willing to see, but they showed up and did some work. Unforunately, it still wasn’t all that good. Jade sold absolutely nothing, and Shaq set himself up way too early for the table spot, looking a bit foolish in the process. As I said, better than I expected, but certainly not “good.”

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:58

We come back to Shaq being placed into the ambulance. A quick cut, then we come back to Tony backstage by the ambulance. He opens the door, and Shaq is gone! Lol.



Match 2: Rey Fenix and Pac vs Jobber 1 and Jobber 2

Rey kicks the dude on the apron out of nowhere! Pac hits the ropes, kicks Skyler in the face, tags in Rey, Rey locks up behind, shoves into.a kick, right into a kick. Rey to the top rope. He walks the ropes, kicks Skyler in the face. Pac flies over the top rope. Tag from Pac, slam from Rey, Pac with the 450 splash! Tag to Rey.

Rey with a fireman’s into a knee and spike piledriver. Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Pac and Rey Fenix

The squash match I didn’t know I needed.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:10

Jericho and MJF come out with Santana and Ortiz and Wardlow after a little slideshow of their damage to the Senior Buck.

Inner Circle Press Conference up next.