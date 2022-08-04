Maxxine Dupri on Working With Her ‘Brother,’ Possibly Competing in the Ring

– WWE SmackDown talent Maxxine Dupri appeared on WWE’s El Bruncht today, and she discussed her brother, Max Dupri, rejoining the group last week on SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Maxxine Dupri on working with her “brother”: “I’m excited. We have a really great group. I love working with ma.çé and mån.sôör̃ and my brother Max. We have a lot of really good things in store. In general, I love business, so I love this opportunity to be the director of talent at Maximum Male Models.”

Maxxine on how she enjoys working with Max: “It’s fun. We really enjoy working together. It’s a cool experience to get to learn from him and it’s special when you get to work with family.”

On possibly getting into the ring: “It’s definitely a possibility in the future. I’m training. Sometime down the road, we might get that treat.”