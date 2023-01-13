Mercedes Mone Reportedly Didn’t Attend STARDOM Events While In Japan, Update On Schedule

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone is set to have her first match for NJPW at Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on her schedule for both NJPW and STARDOM.

She is scheduled for NJPW’s first Sumo Hall show of the year, which will be after the New Japan Cup. Beyond that, she is also set for STARDOM’s event at the Yokohama Arena on April 23.

It was noted that those two shows will also feature defenses of the IWGP Women’s title, so it’s possible that Mone will defeat KAIRI at Battle in the Valley to become champion.

It was also reported that while she was in Japan, Mone did not attend any STARDOM events and didn’t go to the NJPW dojo. However, she did post photos from the Sendai Girls dojo, a rival to STARDOM. That company is owned by Meiko Satomura. The feeing is that since she’s with Bushiroad, she should only promote their companies when in Japan, but it’s possible no one explained that to her.