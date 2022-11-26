Mia Yim On the Story Behind Her Nickname: ‘It’s Something Special For Me’

Mia Yim has a new nickname on WWE TV as Michin, and she recently explained the personal meaning behind it. As noted, Yim was referred to as the name on this week’s Raw, and she spoke with Bleav in Pro Wrestling for a new interview in which she discussed where it came from. You can check out the highlights below:

On the meaning behind her nickname: “So Michin is Korean for ‘crazy.’ And I am half Korean, half African-American, so I always do what I can to represent both my heritage[s]. And Michin is something that my mom has called me since I was a kid. So it’s very — it holds something special to me, because it’s something that I’m used to growing up. And something that even my mom, when she would watch, she would, it brings her joy watching every Monday. Even though her kids on TV, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, she’s using [Michin]. Granted, every Korean parent calls their kid [that].

“And so it’s just cool to just kind of remember growing up like, when I would watch wrestling with my dad and my sister [and be] like, ‘I want to do that too!’ And my mom [would say] ‘Michyeosseo? Are you crazy?'”

On fans being confused about the name: “It’s — a lot of people don’t understand just because it is a Korean thing. So if you’re not a part of the culture, if you don’t understand the culture, it’s not going to make sense. So I get why a lot of people were confused or didn’t like it. But for me and my family, like, it’s something special for me.”

