Mia Yim Gets New Name on WWE Raw

Mia Yim is now officially Michin in WWE. Yim was referred to by the name, which as Yim herself noted on Twitter means “Crazy” in Korean, during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

You can see Yim’s post below, which includes a photo of herself and the cover of former Kpop band 4Minute’s sixth EP Crazy which was released in 2015. Yim’s WWE.com profile now lists her as Michin as well.