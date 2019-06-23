Michael Elgin Set For Big Japan Pro Wrestling Show in August

– Michael Elgin is returning to Japan later this summer. Big Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Saturday night that Elgin, who left NJPW earlier this year to sign with Impact Wrestling, will face former eight-time BJW Tag Team Champion Daisuke Sekimoto on August 24th at Korakuen Hall. He will also be at the company’s Death Mania VIII show the night after.

Elgin is currently set to face Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary XVII on July 7th. You can see BJPW’s announcement below: