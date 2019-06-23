wrestling / News
Michael Elgin Set For Big Japan Pro Wrestling Show in August
June 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Michael Elgin is returning to Japan later this summer. Big Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Saturday night that Elgin, who left NJPW earlier this year to sign with Impact Wrestling, will face former eight-time BJW Tag Team Champion Daisuke Sekimoto on August 24th at Korakuen Hall. He will also be at the company’s Death Mania VIII show the night after.
Elgin is currently set to face Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary XVII on July 7th. You can see BJPW’s announcement below:
【速報】
8/24後楽園ホール大会
8/25名古屋国際会議場大会
マイケル・エルガン（@MichaelElgin25 ）選手参戦決定！
本人よりメッセージをいただいております。ご覧ください。#bjw #大日本プロレス pic.twitter.com/A7ZOszHSQV
— 大日本プロレス BJW Official (@BJWOfficial) June 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Completely Outshined Bret Hart at Double or Nothing, Would Never Read Lines Given to Him by ‘Some Schmuck Writer’
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the Infamous Sid – Arn Anderson Hotel Scissor Fight, If He Gave Anderson A Heads Up When He Brought Sid Back to WCW in 1999
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate