wrestling / News
Michael Oku Discusses Finding Out About His Last Minute Dark Match on AEW Dynamite in Cardiff
– During a recent interview with Pursuit Pro Wrestling, wrestler Michael Oku discussed finding out he’d be wrestling Serpentico at the AEW Dynamite show in Cardiff, Wales at the very last minute. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Michael Oku on finding out about his AEW Dynamite match: “With the Cardiff thing, there was like, ‘There have been discussions for Michael to be on the tapings.’ If there has been, they haven’t been with me. Then, it happened. We were told, ‘Get out of your suits. Speedy, our main photographer is here, and he’s happy to take promo pictures with all you.'”
On learning he’d be wrestling Serpentico: “We all did that. Took our suits off, put our wrestling gear on, got photos taken, took my gear off, put my suit back on. I’ve gone to catering and eating. ‘Screw it, the show is about to start. I’m going to get more catering. I’m hungry.’ I’m getting more food, and there’s Chris Hero coming up to me, ‘You’re wrestling.’ ‘Huh?’ ‘Against Serpentico.’ It was like half an hour. ‘Cool.'”
