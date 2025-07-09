Michael Oku Recalls Dealing With Pressure of Facing Will Ospreay In Trilogy Match

Michael Oku battled Will Ospreay in a trilogy match at RevPro High Stakes early last year, and he recently reflected on how he dealt with the pressure of the match. The match came as Ospreay was finishing up his non-AEW commitments before joining the company, and Oku talked about the pressure of the match in an interview with POST Wrestling’s John Pollock.

“100%,” Oku said about feeling the pressure of the match (per Fightful). “I think that was the thing I was most nervous about. Going into the match we had in 2022, there was excitement about it, but it was primarily excitement on a Will Ospreay match. So I had the nerves on that match of having to live up to a Will Ospreay match standard match. The standards of a Will Ospreay match. Whereas this one, now people- I had now grown my reputation and that match had earned its own reputation so yeah but now we’re trying to to match that and that was my thing and I was like, if we can at least match it in terms of quality, then that’s a victory, and for so many people leaving that to say that we topped it, and I feel that we did, it was just a a super duper bonus.”

He continued, “But yeah, that’s probably the most nervous I’ve been recently for a wrestling match just because of that, like you said, the weight of expectation had never been heavier. Then hearing news about, oh yeah, by the way, Tony Khan’s coming to see this match. He wants to see it, and it’s Will Ospreay’s final independent wrestling match before he goes on to AEW. So there’s all these added elements. And here he is with me. I’m the one chosen to have this match with him. And it’s one that makes sense to a lot of fans. The pressure was there, but I feel like I lived up to it.”

Oku is currently a free agent and most recently competed at 4th Rope Heels Have Eyes: Pray Four Paris late last month.