Michelle McCool Says Edge Refused to Break the Streak, Reveals Her Reaction to Taker’s Saudi Arabia Match With Goldberg

In a new interview with the New York Post promoting Undertaker: The Last Ride, Michelle McCool revealed that Edge fought against being the guy to break the streak and discussed her reaction to Undertaker’s match with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. You can check out some highlights below from the piece:

On why now was the right time for the docuseries: “I think it’s something that’s always intriguing to the fans because he has protected his character for so many years and as you’ll see in ‘The Last Ride’ when you get a few episodes in, you never know when your last match is going to be. It’s kind of the internal struggle of his. So he kind of wanted to pull back the curtain and let the fans get a peek to who the man behind the character is.”

On what she wants people to take away from the series: “I think one of things that I want people to see is his passion for the business is undeniable and people see that, but I don’t think they quite understand the capacity of not just Mark but what all of the wrestlers put their bodies through. With Mark doing this for 30-plus years at this point, having 15-plus surgeries, both of his hips replaced, I don’t think they truly understand what it takes for him to get prepared to go out and wrestle a match and he does it all for the love of the business.”

On Taker trying to find the right moment to go out on: “I think that’s what all the performers do. You want to go out with something you’re proud of and he’s no different. He wants to go out … he is a perfectionist. I don’t think any match will get as close to perfection as both years at WrestleMania between he and Shawn Michaels, but you can only look back and say what if or should I have ended there? The reality is he didn’t, so we can’t even look at that. But he does want to go out feeling worthy of what he put on and that’s just coming from expectations from himself. He is harder on himself. I tell him your legacy is going to live on forever and it’s not going to be tarnished by one match, one missed move, one missed step. But he wants to go out proud. He wants to go out with the closure that I gave it all I got, I put on a good show for the fans and I’m good walking away.”

On if he’s watched the Boneyard match: “He has not watched the Boneyard match … The only other match he’s watched back is WrestleMania against Brock [Lesnar], but it took probably a year. He only watched it back because he was so badly concussed to see if he could remember the match.”

On if she knew in advance that Brock Lesnar would break the streak: “I did know late in that afternoon that was gonna happen. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen. But, Mark was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.”

On Edge being the original person who was intended to break the streak: “Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania (24) versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, ‘That makes zero sense. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it gonna do for Edge?’ It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It’s fine, it’s not like it’s an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination … that’s the only other time that I’d heard about it [the Edge match]. But (it ending) definitely made for some good memes for years to come (Laughs). People’s faces for sure.”

On her initial reaction to Taker’s match with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia: “That was really scary for me. Obviously knowing the business, as soon as I saw that I texted our doctors. I was like, ‘Is he OK?’ Because it looked bad. You’re centimeters away from doing some real damage. So I knew it was bad. Mark has literally been caught on fire, stood in a pod for 40 minutes and wrestled another 40 minutes. He’s busted up both eye sockets in matches. He normally responds with, ‘I’m good, babe, I’m good.’ So after that match when I talked to him and I think his exact words were, ‘My back is jacked up. My neck is jacked up.’ I was like for him to put that into words and verbally tell me truly how he’s feeling, it was just I couldn’t imagine the pain. So that was scary, knowing now he’s got to fly so many hours across the world and he had an appearance the next morning when he landed in the States in Boston or somewhere that he’s not gonna say no to. He does that and standing with fans for four to five hours. It was bad. It was scary. I don’t think he realized until this documentary when he saw it again just how close he was to, yeah, yeah.”

On if that match changed the way he thinks about who he’s going to wrestle: “Yes and no. Of course, you want to go in there with somebody that’s going to be safe, but I don’t think age is always a factor in that. A.J.’s not one of the youngest guys but he’s dang sure somebody you want to get in the ring with because you know he’ll be safe and put on a heck of a match. If they need him (Mark) on the card, he’s gonna be sitting by the phone waiting. If Vince (McMahon) calls and he needs to pull him out of the bullpen he’ll be ready go. But it’s not that he’s seeking out opponents or matches?”

On his social media activity: “He’s as active as you would think The Undertaker would be. That is him posting. Half the time he might come in there and (say) ‘Babe, how do you do this? What do I push?’ But, yeah it’s him. He is capable. He’s catching up with the technology word.”