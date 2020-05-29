wrestling / News
Mick Foley Adopts a Baby Rhino Orphan
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
Mick Foley has, it would seem, adopted a baby rhino. Foley’s daughter Noelle posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that her dad adopted a baby rhino orphan named Jamila; you can see her post below.
As previously noted, Foley deactivated his Twitter account today earlier today.
My dad just adopted a baby rhino orphan.
Let that sink in for a second…
Mick Foley, the Hardcore Legend, just adopted a baby rhino orphan.
Looks like Jamila is my new baby sister 🦏 pic.twitter.com/WPWcmB9RKC
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) May 29, 2020
