Mick Foley Adopts a Baby Rhino Orphan

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mick Foley

Mick Foley has, it would seem, adopted a baby rhino. Foley’s daughter Noelle posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that her dad adopted a baby rhino orphan named Jamila; you can see her post below.

As previously noted, Foley deactivated his Twitter account today earlier today.

Mick Foley, Jeremy Thomas

