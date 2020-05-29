Mick Foley Adopts a Baby Rhino Orphan

Mick Foley has, it would seem, adopted a baby rhino. Foley’s daughter Noelle posted to Twitter on Friday to reveal that her dad adopted a baby rhino orphan named Jamila; you can see her post below.

As previously noted, Foley deactivated his Twitter account today earlier today.

My dad just adopted a baby rhino orphan.

Let that sink in for a second…

Mick Foley, the Hardcore Legend, just adopted a baby rhino orphan.

Looks like Jamila is my new baby sister 🦏 pic.twitter.com/WPWcmB9RKC

— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) May 29, 2020