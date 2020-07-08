WWE News: Mick Foley Films Content For Steve Austin Biography Documentary, Details on New CFO’s Salary

– Mick Foley noted on Twitter that he filmed content for the upcoming WWE Studios/A&E Biography documentary on Steve Austin. As reported earlier today, A&W and WWE Studios began production on the special which is one of five two-hour documentaries looking at WWE Hall of Famers under the Biography banner. The hope is to air the documentary in December.

Foley posted:

Just spent a couple really enjoyable hours being interviewed for the upcoming @steveaustinBSR documentary on @AETV Don’t worry, kid – I put you over! pic.twitter.com/wkNPLqA7zI — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 7, 2020

– Wrestling Inc reports that WWE’s new Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will have an annual salary of $730,000. The site notes that the offer letter for Salen, whose hiring was announced today, notes she will be paid biweekly and is eligible to earn annual cash incentive awards, with her annual target incentive award set at 50% of her base salary.

Salen will also receive $500,000 worth of Class A WWE common stock.