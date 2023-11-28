Mickie James Defends CM Punk as ‘Misunderstood’

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed her longtime friendship with CM Punk, who returned to WWE last Saturday at Survivor Series. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mickie James on how far back her friendship with CM Punk goes: “I have a different relationship with Punk because I’ve known him so long. Like, I knew him in Ring of Honor when we were in Ring of Honor together. I knew him when we came to TNA together at first, and we were in The Gathering with Raven and all of that stuff. And then fast forward, we’re in OVW, and then here he comes to OVW, and then our debuts on television. We debuted together on Sunday Night Heat.”

James on how Punk has a chip on his shoulder and demands the best of himself: “I’ve known Phil Brooks for a very, very long time, so I have a lot of love for him. I feel like we’ve all kind of, at this point, we’ve all grown up in the business. Maybe I have a different understanding of where he’s coming from sometimes. I think he comes off with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to a lot of people, but it’s also he demands the best of himself.”

On Punk’s attitude: “[CM Punk] doesn’t play that game of telling people what they want to hear.”

AEW fired CM Punk “with cause” earlier in September, allowing him to be free to sign with WWE for a return last weekend.