AEW Has Terminated The Contract of CM Punk

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has sent out a press release to announce they have terminated the contract of CM Punk. As previously noted, CM Punk had an altercation with Jack Perry at All In last weekend, which was said to have been physical, and that looks to have been the final straw in what has been a tumultuous stint for Punk in AEW. Tony Khan said they were investigating the matter and there were rumors both men were suspended.

Khan said he hoped to have an answer about Punk’s status before tomorrow night’s All Out and now that has happened, noting that the decision was “mine alone.”

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions,” Khan said. “The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Punk, particularly in wrestling. WWE is set to hold Survivor Series in Chicago in November, which could potentially be a great spot to bring Punk back to the company if a deal can be worked out. As reported earlier, Punk showed up backstage at RAW and spoke to Triple H back in April.

AEW’s press release on the termination is below: