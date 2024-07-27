– AEW will be running three hours live back-to-back tonight on TNT with a new episode of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XI. Tonight’s shows are being held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Path to All In Summer Series.

Lio Rush faces PAC, and FTR also faces MxM Collection. AEW Collision airs live tonight on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

* The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram

* MxM Collection vs. FTR

* Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

* Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration

* Lio Rush vs. PAC

Collision will then be immediately followed by Battle of the Belts XI, live on TNT, starting at 10:00 pm EST. Taya Valkyrie challenges Toni Storm in a non-title Women’s World Title Eliminator bout. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie

* CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs