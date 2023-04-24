CM Punk Was Reportedly Visiting At Raw, Eventually Asked To Leave

CM Punk reportedly visited backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, but left after he was asked to leave. PWInsider reports that they have confirmed the AEW star was backstage at the show, which is taking place in his hometown tonight at the Allstate Arena.

While there is no word on who Punk was visiting, several sources noted that Punk did briefly see Triple H. This would have been the first time they have met in person since Punk left WWE in 2014. Punk is said to have met with several WWE talents but was eventually asked to leave. One source believed that the reason Punk may have been asked to leave was because he’s under contract to AEW, and also said that it was a call from Vince McMahon that Punk leave. When he was asked to go, Punk is said to have immediately said goodbye to people and exited the building.