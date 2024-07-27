On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard talked about why Kane stopped wrestling under red lights in his matches, why the concept doesn’t work, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why WWE stopped having Kane wrestle under red lights: “Because it sucked. The s**ts. Okay, hang on man, think about this. You take a guy dressed in red and black. Full body suit. Primary color: Red. Following me so far? Let’s take out the white lighting that spotlights the participants in the match, and let’s go with red!… It’s the s**ts, I can’t see anybody. It is a horrible idea. It is — you know, we tried it. And there’s a lot of horrible ideas. But there are a lot of great ideas that people thought were horrible in the beginning. You just gotta try them, and you have to make sure what works and what doesn’t work. Guess what? This didn’t work.”

On if anyone advocated for the concept to continue: “Yeah, I don’t remember anybody advocating for it. I think that it was a situation of doing it and saying, ‘Wow, man, this sucks.’ But when you’re in it, you can’t just get out of it. You got to finish it out. Thank God it was short. But yeah, not good, no. Not all ideas, you know, work the first time. Or the second time, or the third.”

