Mid-South Wrestling (6.29.1985) Review  

-Originally aired June 29, 1985.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross and Joel Watts.

THE FANTASTICS vs. TOMMY PRICHARD & PAT ROSE

-Heels mock the Fantastics’ big high-five at the start of the match, so Bobby Fulton armdrags Prichard and mocks him right back. Tommy Rogers tags in and gets slammed in. Pat Rose tags in, hopefully well-rested after last week’s exhibition. Fantastics work his arm over, but Tommy gets caught in the corner and worked over. Rose misses a corner charge and Bobby Fulton tags back in, taking on both opponents. Pier sixer breaks out, and a dropkick/suplex combo by the Fantastics gets the win. Man, they turned Prichard heel and then just immediately lost interest in him.

KAMALA & ZAMBUI EXPRESS (with Skandar Akbar) vs. JASON WALKER & FRANKIE LANE

-Akbar has threatening words for Jim Duggan and Dick Murdoch before the bell. Lane gets hammered down by a man who might be named Zambui, Zambui Express, or Kareem Muhammad; they’re rotating between the names and can’t settle on one. Kamala and Walker go at it and Kamala just lays into him with chops. Zambui and Kamala sandwich Walker, and the commentators are shocked that Kamala has mastered the concept of teamwork. Diving headbutt by Zambui gets three.



“Captain Redneck” DICK MURDOCH vs. RANDY BEASON

-Randy is going without the cape this week. How can he get over if he keeps changing his look?!

-Murdoch applies a side headlock as JR praises him for being “the toughest Marine ever to don the squared circle,” which sounds like something Murdoch would do as a house show spot and get himself fired for. Big elbow by Murdoch as he’s understandably sized up Beason and decided the brainbuster is getting a week off, and the elbow gets three.

BUDDY ROBERTS (with Michael PS Hayes) vs. PRIVATE TERRY DANIELS

-Roberts beats down Daniels. This is a firmly pro-Freebird crowd even though they’re supposed to be heels. Bodypress by Daniels. Hayes tripes Daniels from the floor and the crowd applauds for it while the commentators frantically try to get the point across that they’re villains. Bulldog by Roberts gets the three-count, and the fans love it. Freebirds keep beating on Daniels after the bell, so Dick Murdoch hurries to the ring to help a fellow Marine, and the Freebirds get out of town.

TV TITLE: THE SNOWMAN (Champion) vs. DUTCH MANTELL

-Dutch Mantell gets shoulderblocked down as we observe that General Eddie Gilbert has mysteriously shown up at ringside, sporting a new look with sunglasses and a shimmering jacket, and the commentators say that apparently, he wants people to call him “Hot Stuff” from now on.

-Mantell spits at the Snowman, and MUHAMMAD ALI’S GOOD FRIEND, THE SNOWMAN gets fired up and scares Mantel so hard that he hurries out of the ring to avoid the ass-kicking. Mantell reluctantly re-enters and kicks at MUHAMMAD ALI’S GOOD FRIEND, THE SNOWMAN. Dutch unleashes a series of right hands. Mantell gets desperate, grabbing Shoo-Baby, so Snowman goes to the floor and just snatches the folding chair out from under Eddie Gilbert’s ass and uses it to protect himself. Dutch steals the chair and fires a series of chair shots straight to Snowman’s head, but Snowman no-sells every one of them, and Dutch runs in terror.

NON-TITLE: THE CHAMPION (North American Champion, with “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert) vs. BRAD ARMSTRONG

-The “Hot Stuff” look just instantly fits Eddie Gilbert and you just immediately forget he was ever playing Army Man out there. The big burly guy wearing generic black tights and a generic black mask and just being called “The Champion” while wearing the UFO-sized North American Title just makes him feel like a character in a sitcom episode where the boys accidentally become professional wrestlers to pay for repairs to Dad’s car.

-They have an even battle to start. Armstrong takes firm control with flying headscissors and goes after the mask. Gilbert distracts and Champion attacks. Corner charge by Champion misses. Dropkick by Armstrong, and a big backdrop follows. Referee gets bumped and Eddie Gilbert tries to attack while he has the chance. Armstrong gives him a fight, so Champion heads out to the floor and posts Armstrong. Referee revives, and starts to count him out, but Eddie tosses him back inside to take the pin like a man. Piledriver by Champion gets the win. Match was fine, but The Champion just feels like a total place holder while they find the guy they actually want.

TAG TEAM TITLE: TED DIBIASE & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. ROCK & ROLL EXPRESS

-Express is ten days away from winning Jim Crockett’s Tag Team Titles, so I must say I don’t like their chances here.

-DiBiase lays a beating on–surprise–Ricky Morton. Dropkicks by Morton get the momentum going and the Express double-teams the crap outta the champs, clearing the ring. Williams and Gibson go at it. Gibson sunset flips him for two. Armdrags for everybody by Gibson. Really subtle spot sees Williams Irish whip Gibson into the corner, and DiBiase hits a totally fluid right hand with a loaded glove, looking like it’s just a total reflex from Gibson’s impact.

-DiBiase chinlocks Gibson and tags in Williams. Williams saps his energy with a chinlock. He goes for a piledriver but Gibson backdrops out and everybody tags. Double dropkick hits Williamns so hard that he falls out of the ring. Morton dropkicks DiBiase so hard that he falls into the referee and knocks him to the floor. Morton ducks the loaded glove, but Williams recovers and swoops in with a loaded armbrace, knocking Morton cold as the referee recovers, and DiBiase gets the three-count to retain the belts and wrap things up for the Rock & Roll Express in Mid-South.