Mike Bennett Shares Pic of ROH World Tag Team Championships

Mike Bennett seems to have confirmed that he and Matt Taven are the new ROH World Tag Team Champions after their reveal as part of The Devil’s stable at AEW Worlds End. As reported, Adam Cole was revealed as The Devil when he attacked MJF at the end of Saturday’s PPV with Roderick Strong, Wardlow and the Kingdom being revealed as his minions. The Devil’s Masked Men won the Tag Team Championships from MJF on AEW Dynamite without revealing themselves, and Bennett posted to Twitter with a pic of the ROH World Tag Team Championship belt as you can see below.

AEW and ROH have yet to officially confirm that Bennett and Taven are the new holders of the titles.