Mike Kanellis Competes For First Time Since September at NXT Live Event

January 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Kanellis

– Mike Kanellis hit the ring for his first appearance since he asked for his release in October at an NXT live event. As you can see below, Kanellis made an unadvertised appearance at the NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida on Friday.

Kanellis last worked a match in September on Smackdown against Shorty G (then still Chad Gable). He announced in October that he had asked for his release. In an interview in November, Kanellis said that he would be happy to stay if he could just work, saying:

“If WWE were to call me tomorrow and say, ‘We’re gonna put you on TV and we want to work you,’ great. I’ll show up and I’ll do my job. If they say, ‘Nope, you signed five years, you’re going to sit at home.’ Okay, cool. I own that, and then I’ll figure out something else to do with my life.”

