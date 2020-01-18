Mike Kanellis Competes For First Time Since September at NXT Live Event

– Mike Kanellis hit the ring for his first appearance since he asked for his release in October at an NXT live event. As you can see below, Kanellis made an unadvertised appearance at the NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida on Friday.

Kanellis last worked a match in September on Smackdown against Shorty G (then still Chad Gable). He announced in October that he had asked for his release. In an interview in November, Kanellis said that he would be happy to stay if he could just work, saying: