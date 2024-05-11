Mikey Whipwreck Comments on Attending WWE SmackDown, Praises Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

– As noted, former ECW World Champion Mikey Whipwreck was in attendance at last night’ WWE SmackDown. Whipwreck shared some images and a clip of the experience, including Jey Uso giving his sunglasses to Whipwreck’s son, which you can view below.

Whipwreck wrote, “My kids had a great time last night at #SmackDown. Thank you for everything @CodyRhodes. And a special shoutout to Jey for giving my son his sunglasses @WWEUsos. He said it was the greatest day of his life. @WWE”