wrestling / News
Mikey Whipwreck Was Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
May 10, 2024 | Posted by
A former ECW star was backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Mikey Whipwreck, who lives in the area of tonight’s show, was visiting backstage at the episode.
Whipwreck is best known for his ECW run from 1993 to the company’s folding in 2001, interrupted only by a brief stint in 1999 for WCW. He held the ECW TV Championship, Tag Team Championships and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship during his time there.
Our own Robert Winfree’s full review of this week’s Smackdown is here.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says He Never Talked With Vince McMahon About Leaving WWE For AEW
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino