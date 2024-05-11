Mikey Whipwreck Was Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A former ECW star was backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Mikey Whipwreck, who lives in the area of tonight’s show, was visiting backstage at the episode.

Whipwreck is best known for his ECW run from 1993 to the company’s folding in 2001, interrupted only by a brief stint in 1999 for WCW. He held the ECW TV Championship, Tag Team Championships and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship during his time there.

