MJF Announces AEW Pillars Tournament With Winner Getting World Title Match
MJF has announced a Pillars Tournament that will get the winner a shot at the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, MJF came out and interrupted dueling promos by Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin and announced a tournament among his three fellow Pillars of AEW, announcing that a tournament will take place with the winner battling him for the championship.
MJF drew names out of a hat and Allin got a bye. Guevara vs. Perry is set to take place on tonight’s show, with the winner taking on Allin on the next week’s episode.
