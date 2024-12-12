wrestling / News
MJF Announced for Holiday Bash AEW Dynamite
– AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be appearing on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite next week.
Next week’s Holiday Bash show is being held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin
#AEWDynamite #HolidayBash
WEDNESDAY, 12/18 in Washington, DC
8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS
We'll Hear From MJF@The_MJF tried his best to stop @AdamColePro from winning the opportunity to finally face him at #AEWWorldsEnd, but what will he have to say LIVE Next Wednesday on TBS? pic.twitter.com/FWknaq5XEt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2024