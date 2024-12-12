wrestling / News

MJF Announced for Holiday Bash AEW Dynamite

December 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be appearing on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

Next week’s Holiday Bash show is being held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay
AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

