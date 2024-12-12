MJF Announced for Holiday Bash AEW Dynamite

– AEW announced that former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will be appearing on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite next week.

Next week’s Holiday Bash show is being held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin