MJF Responds To Controversial Angle On AEW Dynamite

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, there was a promo from Juice Robinson that drew some controversy online. Juice Robinson told MJF that he had a roll of quarters with his name on it, a reference to his using the quarters to knock people out. However, it also evoked a past incident MJF has shared in which antisemitic bullies threw quarters at him and said hateful things because he was Jewish.

The reference to the angle and use of quarters by Juice drew criticism online, particularly due to its timing. There are attacks and a war currently going on in Israel.

In a post on Twitter, MJF referenced what Juice did and noted that he will be speaking at an event tomorrow about standing up to Jewish hate.

He wrote: “Tonight that piece of shit, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared. I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate”