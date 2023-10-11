Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.10.23  

Hello fellow AEW fans! Tonight is allegedly stacked as the great Tony Acero goes one-on-one with Jeremy Thomas in the coverage battle to win them all!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland

WE start with locked fingers, and Bryan shooting for the legs. Swerve drops. They go shoulder to shoulder. Swerve gets Bryan down in a bridge, tries to smash him down, but Bryan kicks him up and hits a monkey flip. Rope work and Bryan gets tripped up by Swerve. Swerve turns this into a pin for 1..NO! Bryan with a cradle for 1..NO! They roll back and forth a few times. Bryan locks up for a suplex but Swerve reverses and drops Bryan on the apron. Bryan with a kick to the chin. A chop on the apron. Swerve gives Bryan one. They go back and forth. Chopping like crazy. Bryan kicks the arm, grabs the left hand and twists the wrist until Swerves ends him into the buckle then hits a side slam onto the edge of the apron. Swerve sends Bryan back into the ring. Swerve with a diving uppercut off the ropes to the center of the ring. He covers. 1…NO! Swerve grabs Bryan by the trunks, pulls him into the corner, and attacks the mid section. A whip into the corner, hard. Swerve with a powerslam. Lifts Bryan, a brainbuster! Cover with knees on the chest. Damn, what a dick.

Swerve hooks the arm, tries to lock up from behind. Modified chicken wing until Bryan turns and elbows out of it. Swerve attacks the bak. Bryan backs into the corner, big boot up but Swerve catches, ducks under ,locks the head and leg and drops Bryan back first onto his knee. Swerve to the to prope. 450 splash…..BRYAN GOT THE KNEES UP! Bryan with a running knee to Swerve on the outside! Bryan shoots Swerve into the ring. HUGE dropkick off the top rope! Big kicks to Swerve’s chest, then a final blow to the head! Cover! 1`..2..NO!!! They head back ot the outside. Swerve suplexes Bryan into the tree of woe on the outside. Swerve climbs as Bryan tries to unlock himself. Swerve with a stomp to Bryan, and Bryan tumbles outside.

Back in the ring, Bryan shoots the leg. Half crab! Right in the center of the ring! Swerve turns on his back so Bryan locks in a heel hook. Sewrve kicks away, and reaches the ropes. Bryan sends Swerve into the corner. Massive back suplex off the top rope! Bryan grabs the hands and tries to stomp the head in, but pulls him up after the third kick and hits a knee!! Another! HE STOMPS HIS HEAD IN!!! LABELL LOCK!!! Swerve gets a boot to the bottom rope`1 Bryan lests go, hits the corner, running boot to Swerve! He goes for another one, but crumbles! His body gives out! HOUSE CALL FROM SERVE!!! SWERVE STOMP OFF THE TOP ROPE!! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! Swerve sends Bryan to the corner, Bryan runs, hops over, Swerve holds the legs and flips Bryan inward, hitting a modified powerbomb! Prince Nana gets on the apron for the distraction. Swerve grabs the crown! Ref is distracted!

Hangman Page is here to take the crown!!!! Swerve turns into a rollup! 1..2….NO!!!! Bryan ducks under! Hits the corner! BUSAIKU KNEE!! Cover! 1.2…..3!!!!!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

They wrestled a classic wrestling bout with a big loss for Swerve, but one I don’t think he’ll be hurting from for too long. He continues to look good, and it appears his program with Hangman isnt quite don.e

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 15:51

Samoa Joe gets a video package saying this Saturday he begins his road to championship gold.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Chris Jericho

SPINEBUSTER!! Hobbs mount Jericho and beats him down with some fists. Another spinebuster! ANOTHER! GOOD LORD! Big headbutt to Jericho. He attacks the back of the neck, dropping Jericho to his knees. Hobbs lifts Jericho then hits yet another spinebuster. Don Callis yells out for Hobbs to work the liver. He stomps the side of Jericho a few times then hits another spinebuster. Jericho with rights! Shoulder tackle but Hobbs don’t drop. Another. He tries for a third but Hobbs shoots him int othe corner. He goes for a splash, Jericho moves. Hobbs eats buckle, turns. CODEBREAKER! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! WE see Callis near thr bat. Hobbs punches the forehead over and over. ANOTHER SPINEBUSTER! Hobbs screams at Jericho. Knee to the side of Jericho. Hobbs lifts Jericho, Jericho lands on his feet, sends Hobs into the corner chest first, clips the knee Jericho grabs the legs,

WALLS OF JERICHO ATTEMPT! Hobbs wont let it. He drops Jericho with another slam, another. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Went a bit too long, but only because they were going full squash, and if they were going for that, then they may as well just finished it quickly. No one wants to see a seven minute squash.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 7:22

After the match, Hobbs grabs Jericho by the neck and slams him down again.

We get antoher video of Adam Cole helping out Roderick Strong at his home. Cole claims he needs to get this surgery, but Roderick tells Cole to cut his grass. Cue the slo-mo grass mow.

Once he’s done, he tells Roderick he needs to change his shirt. Strong tells Cole he has one for him in the house. Cole asks about the stuffed giraffe. Matt Taven says it was a get well gift. Cole mentions there is no cell service or a single tv in the house. Strong says this keeps them engaged. TV is the devil. Cole is happy to help, but he’s going to get surgery now. He’ll keep us posted.

Strong shouts that he needs one more thing.

AEW International Championship

Rey Fenix vs Orange Cassidy

They start right away with fists back and forth. OC overcomes and creates separation, but Rey runs with a clothesline. He rolls Orange up, locks up from behind, hurts his back. OC sends him into the ropes, gets sent into them himself, elbow to the head, Rey to the top rope, runs it and kicks OC away. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Huge kick immediately! Rey to the top rope! He flies with a frog splash! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Gawd Damn. Rey with a firemans, but cant hold OC up. OC kicks Rey out of the ring. OC follows. Whip to Rey into the barricade. Another whip over the barricade. OC follows, climbs over and grabs Rey’s head. He send Rey back over towards the ring. OC sends Rey into the ringpost hard back first. OC chops. He sends Rey into the corner of the post again. OC breaks the count, grabs Rey, sends him into the ring. OC shows fartigue. Sliding dropkick sends OC away, but OC grabs the boot and spins Rey, causing him to fall face first onto the apron. OC sends Rey into the ring. OC Climbs the corner. Rey rushes with a freakin Shoryuken uppercut in the corner! Rey tries for Muscle Buster, but cant do it. OC kicks him away, then dives off the 2nd rope with a DDT to Rey!!! He hits rthe ropes, spins, antoher DDT to REY! COVER! 1..2…..N!O!!!

OC calls for the fist, shoots for it, SUPERKICK FROM REY! Rey rolls through, tries to jump, but the back gives out!

BEACH BREAK FROM OC! COVER! 1..2….NO!!! Rey struggles to stand. OC with Orange Punch! MOUSE TRAP! 1….2…..3!!!!! ORANGE WINS!!!!!

Winner: Orange Cassidy

My top two faves going at it?! My only wish was that it went longer.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 4:38

OC stares at the title as orange confetti hits. Penta runs down to the ring to look after his brother as OC leaves. The Best Friends are here to celebrate with OC. Hook is here too to give him some props.

Toni Storm has made her own short film called Lover’s Lament. It is a silent picture, because who needs all the noise when you have face!.

We go PIP

While in my kitchen, fixing up my dinner plate, I hear that Wardlow squashes someone, so that’s fun.

I come back to the following match already going down.

Hangman Adam Page vs Switchblade Jay White

I come to with both men trading elbows. Page hits a knee, but Jay catches it and hits a Dragon Screw. Jay locks the head, Page tries for a suplex, but Jay lands on his feet. Chop to Jay. Another. Whip is reversed, Jay hops up, Page catches him and hits a Death Valley Driver! Hangman with right hands. Chop to the chest. Whip to Jay is reversed and he hits a hard right, then the ropes and lands rightinto a Fallaway Slam from Hangman. Kip up and his knee is hurt, but not hurt enough to hit a shooting star press! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Page sends Jay into the ropes, Jay holds on and runs out of the ring. Page shots over the top rope, lands on his feet, crumbles because of the knee, Jay runs up, Hangman pops him up! Powerbomb onto the apron! He lifts Jay, who is damn near dead, and sends him into the ring. Page rolls in. He waits for Jay to turn and hits another powerbomb! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Page lifts Jay to the cheers of Cowboy Shit. He sets up for Dead Eye but Jay attacks the knee. Page with rights, elbow to the knee from Jay, then a underhook suplex to Page INTO the buckles. Page to the apron. Jay too. They both stand. Jay licks up the knee and drops it on the apron!

We come back and Page is climbing the corner. Jay hops up on the outside and Page locks his head. He releases. Headbutt, Jay is seated. Page to the top rope, lifts Jay up, holds onto him and hits a t-bone suplex off the top rope!! Page holds onto his knee. Both men down and the ref starts the count. Jay grabs the hair and pulls himself up. The ref stopps it at 3. Page kicks out of the corner but hurts his knee. Uranage from Jay! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Jay with a cravat from behind. He hooks under the arms. Jay twists Page. Chop to Page. Rolling right from Page. Another. Jay drops. Page to the apron. He wants Buckshot, but Jay grabs the leg between the ropes and hits a Dragon Screw! Jay pushes Page to the apron. He grabs the head and pulls Page up towards the corner. Jay lifts Page to the top. Elbows from Page. Page hangs up Jay! Page climbs to the top rope! MOONSAULT OF THE TOP TO THE BOTTOM! He sends Jay into the ring. Hangman thinks twice about the Buckshot then enters the ring only for Jay to slam him down then hit a German! Elbow from Hangman! Jay clips the leg. He hooks the arm then another suplex. Hangman with a clothesline! Both men down!

Hangman on the apron! Bucks—-NO!!!!! Cant land it! DEAD EYE IS HIT! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Bullet Club tries ot interfere. Ref holds them all back. PRINCE NANA WITH A CROWN!!! Jay with a surprise rollup! 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Jay White

A hell of a match.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

MJF is out! He wants his belt back NOW! Jay tells MJF that he’s outnumbered. They don’t want to hear from MJF anymore. Jay tells the crowd to shut up. The triple B is now The BANG BANG BELT!

MJF says he’ll be the bigger man here. Jay is the type of person to get whatever he wants. Those guys around him claim to care? They could give a shit less. You are using them just like they are using him. This is right out of the MJF playbook. He wakes up and tries to be a better man, it’s hard, he hates it because for the first time in his life, he likes the reflection he sees. He has earned the respect of the crowd. There are two things he cares about, Adam Cole and that title. He hates Jays guts. He will take back what’s his, trust him on that. He knows how talented Jay is. He’s elite. He is now going to join an elite club and get beat.

Jay White laughs it off.

They sell the upcoming event.

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Saraya vs Hikaru Shida

Saraya shoves Shida. They go to the corner, Shida hits a back elbow. She climbs and mounts but Saraya runs underneath. Shida hits an enziguri. Saraya rolls to the outside. She gets back in. Shida mounts again and hits some right hands. Saraya turns it over. Shida turns that over. They go back and forth on the floor. Saraya to the shoulders. Shida drops her off then hits a running knee.

A hooded figure comes by with a spray but Shida grabs the can. She sprays Ruby. Here comes Toni Storm to attack Ruby! They both go through the crowd.

We are back and Shida hits a running knee! She corners Saraya again and mounts, again, and hits some right hands. Dropkick from Shida. Saraya to the apron. Shida pulls her up by the head. Saraya pulls her down. Both girls on the aprn. Chop from Shida. GERMAN TO SARAYA.

Back in the ring! Running knee from Shida! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Shida with a kick. Saraya double underhooks, slams Shida down on her head! Cover! Saraya grabs a kendo stick. Ref takes it from her, but Sraya has spray! Another finisher! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!!

Falcon Arrow out of nowhere from Shida! Saraya rolls her up tho! 1..2…NO!!! Shida reverses! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Shocking

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:45

Adam Copeland runs down the ramp he stares down Lucha! But Nick clips the back of his head! Lucha drops Adam with ease and a ref runs down to check on him. He asks Adam if he wants to still go.

Adam Copeland vs Luchasaurus

Lucha with a huge splash. He hits a short clothesline. PILEDRIVER! Cover! 1..2………NO!!! Lucha chokes Adam up in the corner then puts a boot to his neck. Lucha whips Adam to the corner, back first. Lucha grabs Adam and hits a body slam in the center of the ring. Boot to the face. Right from Adam. Another. Splash in the corner. Lucha sends Adam into the corner. Right, left, right! Lucha lifts Adam, suplex! Lucha drops an elbow to the back of the head. He hits some crossfaces. Lucha sends Adam down. He hits a boot to the chin as we get a break.

We are back and Adam is outside. The ref is distracted and nick sends Adam into the post! Lucha goes for the stairs. He breaks them apart and drags one half over to the front of the apron. He hops on the apron where Adam is. He GOOZLES! Back elbows to Lucha and he lands hard on the steps. DDT FROM ADAM!

They are back in the ring and Lucha hits a headbutt! GOOZLE AGAIN! BUT ADAM HITS ANOTHER DDT! Adam to the apron. Lucha with a big boot! Adam climbs the corner, Lucha climbs and Adam hits some right hands. He clubs the back on the top rope over and over and over. Adam locks the head, then hits a superplex!

Edge tries for a spear! But Nick set a chair up! Ref is distracted! GOOZLE! CHOKESLAM! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!! Lucha tries for a clothesline! DOUBLE BIG BOOT! Both men down! They end up outside! Edge runs up the steps and spears Lucha off the steps! Adam sends Lucha into the ring. Cage hass the belt! Nick distracts the ref! Edge grabs the title and hits Cage! He sends Nick off the apron! BELTT SHOT TO LUCHA!!!

Cage has the title and Lucahh thinks maybe he hit him! SPEAR!!!!!! COVER!! 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Adam Copeland

A nice big man affair with Copeland giving Lucha a lot of love and offense. I think he’ll be a great addition.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 15:41

After the match, Cage attacks! Here comes Bryan Danielson to even the odds! Out comes Claudio Castagnoli.

We get a big brawl to end the show!

Swerve Strickland is out too to join the fun.

Everyone is here! Page, Swerve, Gates, Yuta!

Bryan has Cage in the Labell Lock and he is tapping to…

End Show