MJF Mocks Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland & More On AEW Dynamite, Confronted By RUSH
MJF took aim at several AEW stars on Dynamite including Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and more. The former AEW World Champion opened up Wednesday’s show with a promo in which he mocked the likes of Ospreay, Strickland and Kazuchika Okada.
The promo kicked off with MJJF talking about how he fired off at Okada, saying he calls himself The Rainmaker” but apparently can’t afford a gym membership. He then joked about Strickland being turned on by the Mogul Embassy and said the current World Champion apparently skipped his public speaking course.
He then turned his attention to Ospreay, pushing back on Ospreay calling himself the Best in the World and saying Ospreay can’t call himself that because MJF is the best. He said that people were trying to revise his history, legacy and name before RUSH came out and had a back and forth with MJF. RUSH charged the ring and security came in an attempt to stop their brawl.
