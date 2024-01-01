MJF Removed From AEW Roster Page

In a move that won’t help the rumors and speculation, former AEW World Champion MJF was removed from AEW’s roster page. MJF has been subject to a lot of speculation regarding his contract status. At one point, it was believed that his deal expired at the end of 2023. Whatever the case may be, he played up “the bidding war of 2024” often on AEW TV.

MJF lost the World title at Worlds End, where was attacked by Adam Cole, Wardlow, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom.

As previously reported, MJF is taking time off either way to heal from injuries. It was noted that he has not had talks with WWE and many believe he he quietly signed an extension on his AEW deal.