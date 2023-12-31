MJF Expected to Take Time Off, Update on AEW Contract Status

MJF saw his AEW World Title reign come to an end at AEW Worlds End, losing to Samoa Joe. Afterwards, he was attacked by The Devel, revealed to be Adam Cole, along with Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Wardlow. Fightful Select reports that following the show, MJF is set to take some time off from AEW.

The time off will allow MJF to heal from the multiple injuries he’s been suffering from and working through as he wanted to get to the conclusion of the Devil storyline. While he could always decide to continue to work through the injuries, particularly since he has influence over his creative, the expectation is that he will take some time away.

MJF’s contract status may also be a major story in 2024. MJF has claimed that his AEW deal ends at the beginning of 2024. Fightful notes that talks between MJF and WWE haven’t happened yet, and many within AEW believe he re-signed with AEW over a year ago.