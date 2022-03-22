MLW Announces Four-Way National Openweight Title Match For Azteca Underground

MLW has announced a new match for Azteca Underground on April 1 in Dallas, as Alex Kane will defend the National Openweight title against Puma King, Myron Reed, and ACH in a Four-Way Match. The event will take place at Gilley’s and feature a special MLW Fusion TV taping.

Here’s the full release from MLW on the match:

Championship bout added to stacked card in Dallas April 1st!

Cesar Duran has signed a 4-Way for the National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (champion) vs. Puma King vs. Myron Reed vs. ACH for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

Approaching the half year mark as the National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane will find himself in deep and dangerous waters as Cesar Duran has signed a fatal four way for his championship… and the challengers don’t even have to defeat Kane to win the belt. All one must do is be the first to successfully pin, submit or knockout one of the other competitors and he will in under sudden victory rules.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed looks to claim a second title and simultaneously hold two titles. An ambitious feat, dethroning Alex Kane and winning the National Openweight Championship would forever cement Reed as the “Young GOAT”.

Following a hotly contested triple threat in Charlotte a few weeks ago, ACH remains in the mix and looks to topple Kane based on his first go-around with the “Suplex Assassin”. Can ACH decode a path to dethrone the founder of the BOMAYE Fight Club?

Entering the fray as Cesar Duran’s luchador of choice, Puma King hopes to pounce the competition and bring championship gold back to his storied wrestling family in Mexico.

Will a new champion be crowned in Dallas? Find out next Friday April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!