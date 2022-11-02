MLW Returning To Philadelphia In January For Blood & Thunder

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will return to Philadelphia on January 7 for Blood & Thunder. Tickets for the event on on sale next Tuesday, November 8. Here’s the press release:

Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW’s Philly January 7 return

Get tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced it will return to the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7 with MLW Blood & Thunder.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com.

Make sure to set a reminder today to ensure you get your tickets this coming Tuesday! ????

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.

Signed to compete:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

