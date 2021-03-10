Molly Holly Announced For WWE 2021 Hall of Fame

And just like that, we have our first name. Earlier today, it was announced on The Bump that the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony would stream on Peacock on April 6. It was also revealed that there would be a 2021 Class inducted as well as last year’s class. Today, it was revealed on the same episode that Molly Holly is the first name for the 2021 Class. She joins the 2020 inductees, which includes Batista, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and the nWo.

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly! In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021