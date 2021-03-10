wrestling / News

Molly Holly Announced For WWE 2021 Hall of Fame

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hall of fame Molly Holly

And just like that, we have our first name. Earlier today, it was announced on The Bump that the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony would stream on Peacock on April 6. It was also revealed that there would be a 2021 Class inducted as well as last year’s class. Today, it was revealed on the same episode that Molly Holly is the first name for the 2021 Class. She joins the 2020 inductees, which includes Batista, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and the nWo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Molly Holly, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading