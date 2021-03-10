Date Revealed For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame, Two Classes Inducted

During today’s episode of The Bump, WWE announced that the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony will happen on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock. It was also announced that the ceremony will include the class of 2020, as well as new names for 2021. So there will be two classes of wrestlers inducted this year. The 2020 Ceremony never happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The wrestlers announced for 2020 include Batista, The Bella Twins, the British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and the nWo. No wrestlers have been announced for 2021 yet.