Davey Boy Smith Jr. Says WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Plans Are Coming Together For WrestleMania Weekend

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has revealed that WWE is putting together plans for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to take place during WrestleMania weekend. Smith’s father the British Bulldog is set to be inducted, and Smith told Metro that it appears as if there will be an actual ceremony with virtual fans. You can check out highlights below:

On Hall of Fame induction plans: “I’ve been starting to pinpoint things. I’m gonna have to base that on how much time they’re going to allow me. My sister and my mother will be with me on the podium, and how much we’re gonna have to divide that between the three of us – and who’s going to do the induction for him. I’m not sure what or who that might be at this point because of the Covid restrictions. I think it will just be me inducting Davey, as far as I know. I don’t think that they’re doing an audience, just with the fans from the Network on the screens.”

On the ceremony being planned for WrestleMania weekend: “Yes, I believe so. I’m assuming Friday or the Saturday, because I heard Mania’s two days again this year.”

On planning his speech: “I’m pinpointing things down now, and trying to think of specific stories that I might want to address or what might be something the WWE Universe hasn’t heard. Of course, definitely appreciative to them for all the support they’ve given my father and the wrestling industry – definitely big thanks to them. I’ll have to see how much time I have to really decide.”