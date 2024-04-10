Monster Factory Docuseries Nominated For Sports Emmy

The AppleTV+ docuseries on the Monster Factory has been nominated for a Sports Emmy. The Sports Emmys revealed the nominees for the 45th annual awards on Tuesday and the Vox Media Studios production is nominated in the Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized category.

The show is up against Paramount+’s Football Must Go On, HBO & Max’s Hard Knocks, and Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Quarterback. The winners will be announced om May 21st.