Monster’s Ball Contestants Set For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has revealed the contestants for the Monster’s Ball match at this weekend’s Knockouts Knockdown show. It was announced on tonight’s Impact Wrestling that Alisha Edwards, Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace, and Savannah Evans will compete in the match, which is in honor of the late Daffney Unger.

You can see the segment below setting up the match, which saw Edwards ask for a match with Lee after Lee and Brandi Lauren attacked Swinger’s Palance. Gail Kim granted the match as part of the Monster’s Ball.

Impact Knockouts Knockdown will air on Saturday on Impact! Plus.