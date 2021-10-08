wrestling / News
Monster’s Ball Contestants Set For Impact Knockouts Knockdown
Impact Wrestling has revealed the contestants for the Monster’s Ball match at this weekend’s Knockouts Knockdown show. It was announced on tonight’s Impact Wrestling that Alisha Edwards, Kimber Lee, Jordynne Grace, and Savannah Evans will compete in the match, which is in honor of the late Daffney Unger.
You can see the segment below setting up the match, which saw Edwards ask for a match with Lee after Lee and Brandi Lauren attacked Swinger’s Palance. Gail Kim granted the match as part of the Monster’s Ball.
Impact Knockouts Knockdown will air on Saturday on Impact! Plus.
.@JordynneGrace, @MrsAIPAlisha, @Kimber_Lee90 and @SavannahEvansNV will face off in a MONSTER'S BALL match in honor of Daffney THIS SATURDAY at #KnockoutsKnockdown! #IMPACTonAXSTV @gailkimITSME pic.twitter.com/y2iGD6tBle
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon Asked Him to Make Fun of Stephanie in His Pipe Bomb Promo
- Lana on Explaining to Miro the Issue of Kissing Other People Onscreen for WWE
- Adam Scherr Remembers Going To The Hospital After Swamp Fight With Bray Wyatt Last Year
- CM Punk Recalls Backstage Reaction In WWE To ‘Pipebomb’ Promo, Talks Bringing Back Cult Of Personality In AEW