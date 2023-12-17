– As previously reported, AEW star and former World Champion Kenny Omega has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, which has put him on the shelf indefinitely. Fightful Select has an update with more information on Omega’s illness.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp previously reported that Omega was feeling sick in the week heading into his AEW Collision match against Ethan Page on December 9. According to the update, Omega kept his sickness very close to the vest, and his condition later worsened on Dynamite the following Wednesday. Omega reportedly still showed up to the tapings, where The Golden Jets were advertised to appear, and Omega was expected to be only working in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Omega did end up appearing during the show for an in-ring promo segment with Chris Jericho as advertised, as the team had a verbal confrontation with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Following Dynamite, Omega went to seek medical care. The following day, he was hospitalized on doctor’s orders, and the former AEW World Champion was diagnosed with diverticulitis. Omega announced on his social media that he’s going to be out indefinitely due to his illness. Fightful Select notes that there’s currently no timetable for his return, and unsurprisingly, he’s been removed from any immediate creative plans for AEW.

In terms of creative plans that were in the works before he was sidelined due to illness, AEW was reportedly planning to have Omega wrestle on this week’s edition of Dynamite, which of course, have now been jettisoned. Jericho and Omega were also slated to challenge Starks and Bill for the tag team titles at Worlds End. Additionally, Fightful Select reports that several people backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite could tell that Omega was not feeling at his best. However, he was still doing his best to get through the show.

